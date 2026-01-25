NIBONG TEBAL, Jan 25 — Police have launched Op Tutup to track down a detainee who escaped while receiving treatment at Sungai Bakap Hospital (HSB) here last Friday.

Penang deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the suspect, identified as S. Clemont, 47, was discovered missing at about 3.45 pm and was last seen wearing a blue-and-white hospital gown.

He said a report on the incident was lodged by the personnel assigned to guard the suspect.

“At the time of the escape, the suspect was remanded in connection with a case under Sections 457 and 379A of the Penal Code involving housebreaking and motorcycle theft in the Sungai Bakap area.

“He was taken to HSB on Jan 22 for treatment after suffering a seizure,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Alwi said police are actively tracking down the suspect and that the case is being investigated under Section 223 of the Penal Code for negligence by a public servant causing a person to escape from lawful custody, and Section 224 for escaping from lawful detention.

He also urged members of the public with information on the suspect to contact the investigating officer, ASP Cheok Kian Soon, at 012-619 3878, the Seberang Perai Selatan district police headquarters at 04-585 8222, or to visit the nearest police station to assist in the investigation.