KUCHING, Jan 25 — A 35-year-old local woman suffered losses amounting to RM91,000 after falling victim to a non-existent investment scam.

Kuching police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said that based on a report lodged on Jan 11, the victim was offered an investment scheme via the Telegram application by an unknown individual who promised lucrative returns.

Interested in the offer, the victim was instructed to transfer funds to designated accounts and subsequently made five transactions to five different bank accounts, totalling RM91,000, he said in a statement here today.

Alexson said the victim realised she had been deceived after failing to withdraw both the invested funds and the promised profits.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama