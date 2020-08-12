Tina Turner to publish new Buddhist-inspired life guide in December

Tina Turner will explore her longstanding faith in Buddhism in her new book. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 12 — The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll will explore her longstanding faith in Buddhism in her new book, Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good, to be published in December 2020.

According to The Bookseller, Happiness Becomes You was co-written with American bestselling author Craig Taro Gold and singer Regula Curti; Curti and Turner, along with Dechen Shak-Dagsay, founded the Swiss spiritual musical group Beyond together.

Described as a “deeply personal book of wisdom,” Happiness Becomes You will see Turner delving into core Buddhist principles in an effort to “help readers find happiness in their own lives.”

“I’ll share the simple principles that brought me joy and fulfilment beyond my wildest dreams, so [readers] can realise their dreams, too. I’ll connect my experiences with the wisdom that helped me make the impossible possible and transform my life. Each page offers my heartfelt guidance to you for living with joy, because this is my greatest wish: That you become truly happy,” Turner said in a statement, adding that Buddhism “saved” her life.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend began her practise of Nichiren Buddhism in Los Angeles in 1973 while struggling to end an abusive relationship with fellow musician Ike Turner.

“I’m a Buddhist and have been for decades, but I guess you could say I was born with a Buddha nature. I’ve never been defeated by the obstacles in my life. I keep going. I’ve had bad karma and more than my share of struggles, but I’ve always been given the strength to endure them. When there’s a choice, I choose happiness,” Turner once told Entertainment Weekly of her religious practice.

Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good is slated for release on December 1 along with the audio adaptation of the guide life. Pre-orders are already available. — AFP-Relaxnews