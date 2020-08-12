Malaysian whisky wins silver at San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Tropical tipple: Timah Double Peated Blended Whiskey is an eight-year-old whisky featuring subtle verdant flavours with light fruity notes. — Picture from Winepak International

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Malaysian whisky Timah made history after taking home a silver medal at the annually held San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The country’s first double peated blended whiskey, Timah Double Peated Blended Whiskey competed in the Other Whisk(e)y category which welcomes entries from non-traditional whiskey-producing regions.

It’s the first time a Malaysian-produced whisky has ever won an award at the spirits event which took place in March this year, according to Southeast Asian website Our Daily.

The competition’s silver medals are reserved for products “that show refinement, finesse, and complexity”.

According to producer Winepak Corporation, Timah, which means tin in Malay, the blend is matured over eight years and boasts a gentle tropical peatiness with subtle verdant flavours and light fruity notes.

The bottle features an image of Captain Tristram Speedy, the famed 19th-century explorer who sailed his way to the Straits Settlements in Malaya and became Penang’s superintendent of police.

A known historical figure, Speedy later on became the British resident of Larut after restoring order in the Perak mining district after a series of wars and was responsible for naming Malaysia’s oldest town, Taiping.

“His spirit of conquest and thirst for adventure is encased in the light embers of Timah,” Winepak managing director Gilbert Yeo told Our Daily.

“Subtle, smooth, yet strangely rich, it represents a dignified new generation of Malaysian whiskey founded on a proud heritage.”

The Puchong-based company said it plans to market Timah to the US and the rest of the world following its win.

“We are also working on a 12-year version and older, both oaked and unoaked,” Yeo said.

Another Malaysian product, the D50 Musang King Durian Liqueur from Perak was awarded bronze in the Fruit Liqueur category.

Timah currently retails for RM190 (usual price RM240) on Winepak’s website.

https://www.winepakinternational.com/products/timah-double-peated-whiskey/