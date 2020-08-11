Treat yourself to a five-star dinner at home with The Good Stuff’s Hennessy XO and steak package

Each package comes with a prime cut of beef and a bottle of Hennessy XO to prepare a meal fit for the most discerning connoisseur. — Picture courtesy of Hennessy Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Aug 11 — Malaysians can now savour the magic of a steak dinner paired with a snifter of cognac at home thanks to Hennessy Malaysia’s latest campaign.

With more people feeling cautious about eating out due to Covid-19, the French distiller has partnered with premium meat retailer Fat Butchery to let home chefs purchase prime cuts they can cook up in their own kitchens.

Each Hennessy XO and Steak package purchased from online store The Good Stuff comes with a high-quality cut of beef and a bottle of Hennessy XO to take your meals to the next level.

Prices start from RM555 and customers can choose to get their goods delivered directly to their doorstep or arrange for self-pickup.

Once you've received your package, you can showcase your culinary skills by taking part in Hennessy's #MYHXOKitchen competition by sharing an Instagram video of how you whip up your Hennessy XO and steak meals with the hashtags #MYHXOKitchen and #MYHennessyMeals.

Prizes worth up to RM6,000 are up for grabs including a Danielle Peita Graham kitchenware set worth RM1,000, an IKEA voucher worth RM5,000, and an exclusive seafood dining experience in Sekinchan courtesy of photographer and chef Zung Heng.

Malaysians can also get a 50 per cent discount on Basic Package A (consisting of a 35cl bottle of Hennessy XO and one 250g Australian Grain Fed Black Angus MB2 Sirloin) by using the promo code HXOxGoodStuff on the check-out page.

You can place your order for a Hennessy XO and Steak package online at The Good Stuff.

For more information on Hennessy’s #MYHXOKitchen campaign, check out their Facebook page.