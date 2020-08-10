Malaysia Airlines launches ‘Kids Fly + Stay Free’ campaign

Malaysia Airlines customers can start booking from now until Sept 2, 2020 to entitle them to a complimentary package of flight and accommodation for a maximum of one child aged between three and 11 years old or an infant aged two years and below.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd’s MHholidays has launched the ‘Kids Fly + Stay Free’ campaign that enables customers to enjoy up to 60 per cent off holiday packages, including return flights, baggage, in-flight meals and hotel stay for immediate travel until Jan 31, 2021.

Customers can start booking from now until Sept 2, 2020 to entitle them to a complimentary package of flight and accommodation for a maximum of one child aged between three and 11 years old or an infant aged two years and below.

“We are also delighted to have a myriad of four to five-star hotel partners across Malaysia, who are willing to collaborate with MHholidays to offer great deals for this campaign, making this the ideal time for customers to plan their travels right up until next year,” Malaysia Airlines group chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May said in a statement.

The package price for flight plus a three-day two-night hotel stay ranges from RM389 to RM189 to Kota Kinabalu, Johor Bahru, Kuantan Langkawi, Penang, and Kuala Lumpur.

She said as part of this campaign, customers who book their trip with MHholidays will be entitled to the ‘MHholidays & Suria Sabah Shopping Mall Privilege Booklet’ which offers additional perks such as 20 per cent discount at Big Apple Donuts & Coffee, Birkenstock, Purest Borneo, and Under Armour on top of what Sabah already has to offer.

Meanwhile, the airline is also collaborating with Sabah Tourism through the #BahMarilah that offers promotion up to 50 per cent off on holiday packages and is available until Aug 24, 2020. — Bernama