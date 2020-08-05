RM110,000 guard dog: Arsenal manager among EPL big names to splash on security

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta acquired the Dutch Shepherd before the North London sides' FA Cup win on the weekend. — Picture via Instagram/ @mikelarteta & Twitter/@cooldogfacts

PETALING JAYA, August 5 — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has become the latest big English Premier League name to spend thousands of pounds on a specially-trained guard dog.

The former Everton midfielder splashed out £20,000 (RM110,141) on a Dutch Shepherd guard dog to protect his home from intruders.

As reported by Daily Mail, Arteta, 38, was pictured with the large hound on Instagram at the end of last week, just before Arsenal's record 14th FA Cup triumph over Chelsea on the weekend.

Arteta’s guard dog, provided by Elite Protection Dogs, was purchased to protect his family at his new home in London since he moved from Manchester to take charge of Arsenal in December last year.

The Gunners boss isn’t alone in seeking protection from a furry companion, however, as many current and former Premier League stars have invested big to improve the security in their homes.

Just two weeks ago, West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere got a safety hound for his home from Elite Protection Dogs as well, which breeds the “best working puppies from military or police ancestry,” as described on their website.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper and French football team captain Hugo Lloris also spent £15,000 (RM82,459) on a beautiful Belgian Shepherd guard dog earlier this year from the same service, after his club teammate Dele Alli was held at knifepoint in his home by intruders.

Manchester City starlet Raheem Sterling paid a similar amount for his Rottweiler called Okan after his wife returned from a shopping trip to their £3 million (RM16.5 million) Cheshire home to find a male intruder inside.

Manchester United stars Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Aaron Wan Bissaka and Phil Jones also spent £15,000 on their guard dogs from another specialist protection firm Chaperone K9.

Chaperone K9 has also been used by Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish earlier this year when he bought a Belgian Malinois, and by BT Sport pundit and former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand who acquired a German Shepherd to protect his family while he is away on work.

Chaperone K9 chief Richard Arnold told The Sun earlier this year that footballers are just looking for some added protection for their families.

“Footballers are obviously targeted individuals. They want something that when they go away will keep their family safe. They’re not aggressive animals in the slightest — until called upon.”