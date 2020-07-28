Prolintas Group of Companies receives ISO certification for Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS)

Prolintas Group CEO Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah (centre) and the management team with the certificates received from Sirim Qas. — Picture courtesy of Prolintas

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Eight companies under highway concessionaire Prolintas Group of Companies have received the ISO 37001:2016 certification for its Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS).

AKLEH, LKSA, SILK, and GCE received the Anti-Bribery Management Systems for Provision of Highway Operation while DASH and SUKE received the Anti-Bribery Management Systems for Provision of Development and Project Management of Highway Construction.

Turnpike Synergy received the Anti-Bribery Management Systems for Provision of Project Management of Highway Construction while Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings received the Anti-Bribery Management Systems for Provision of Highway Operation, Development, and Project Management of Highway Construction and Corporate Services.

The certification was awarded by Sirim Qas the conformity assessment body accredited by the Department of Standards Malaysia and the United Kingdom Accreditation Service.

In a statement, Prolintas said the certification was awarded following an assessment of the group's anti-bribery policies and procedures.

Prolintas Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah said the group had demonstrated the highest standards in preventing and detecting bribery and corruption to achieve ISO 37001 certification.

“Achieving the certification for eight subsidiaries under the Prolintas Group confirms our total commitment to an ethical culture in conducting business; demonstrating that our procedures and processes are in line with world-renowned standards.

“It is also commendable that the entire exercise was consolidated and executed by the in-house Integrity team.”

He added the group would continue to be stringent in all aspects of ABMS throughout the group and will oversee the design and implementation at every stage of operations which includes promoting an ethical, transparent, and compliant culture.

Periodic assessments of bribery risks and due diligence in projects and business relations will also be implemented, he said, adding that the certification also brings immense benefits and promotes confidence in stakeholders, shareholders, and potential business partners.

“It’s also crucial to instill awareness, educate employees on best practices, and preventing acts of corruption or bribery from arising.

“We have also made sure that ABMS is applied across all sectors focusing on contracting, procurement, human resources, and other key sections.”

The certification, which focuses on anti-bribery initiatives within the Provision of Highway Operation, Development, and Project Management of Highway Construction and Corporate Services has helped build more systematic structures into the group's integrity control initiatives and subsequently helped their systems to be more organised and efficient.