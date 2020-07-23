Sunway’s domestic tourism campaign sees 18,000 room nights sold during RMCO period

The ‘Ke Sana Ke Sini Ke Sunway’ campaign received overwhelming response with an initial target of 10,000 room nights. ― Picture via Instagram/Sunway City Kuala Lumpur

PETALING JAYA, July 23 ― Malaysians seeking respite from the confines of their homes have made it a point to travel within the country during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period with international borders closed.

Following changes in the domestic tourism sector, Sunway surpassed its 10,000 room nights initial target after recording an 80 per cent increase by selling 18,000 room nights.

The campaign titled “Ke Sana Ke Sini Ke Sunway” ran from July 6 to July 20.

The overwhelming response reflected a survey conducted by Tourism Malaysia which indicated that 50.9 per cent of respondents believed travelling within the country was a safer option after the movement control order (MCO) was lifted.

In order to rejuvenate the tourism sector hampered by the MCO, Sunway began launching tourism offerings which included a Sunway City Kuala Lumpur domestic tourism package.

Malaysia’s tourism sector is said to have suffered an estimated RM45 billion losses this year due to border restrictions.

Sunway City Kuala Lumpur’s domestic travel package was priced at RM499 for a family of two adults and two children, a significant 70 per cent reduction from its normal price of RM1,599.

The package included a two-night stay at Sunway Pyramid Hotel, Sunway Lagoon entrance tickets, welcome treats and Sunway Pyramid Family Fun Activity vouchers worth RM200.

Sunway Malls and Theme Parks chief executive officer HC Chan said via a media release today that Sunway estimates over RM20 million will be spent across its hotel, theme park and mall as a result of the campaign.

“There will be a significant multiplier effect,” Chan said.

“Apart from the direct contribution of RM4.5 million from the package bookings, a sizeable indirect RM15.5 million will follow from other discretionary spending across the three businesses.”

He added that all this was possible due to Sunway founder and chairman Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah’s foresight in developing a synergistic integrated development.

“This blueprint itself has enabled to a large extent Sunway City Kuala Lumpur to play a lead role in the revival of the tourism sector.”