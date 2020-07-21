Bukit Aman traffic policeman, motorcyclist get social media love for saving injured monkey on Silk Highway (VIDEO)

After borrowing a pair of gloves from a motorcyclist, Azizi Adnan managed to pick up the monkey to the other side of the road. ― Screengrab via Facebook/InfoRoadblockJPJ/POLIS

PETALING JAYA, July 21 ― Bukit Aman traffic policeman Corporal Azizi Adnan was dubbed a hero after rescuing an injured monkey on the Silk Highway at KM27.2.

According to Azizi, 46, he was with his two other police traffic colleagues when they spotted the monkey in the middle of the highway yesterday at 12pm.

“I immediately got down from the car to see what was wrong with the monkey and when I looked closer, I saw that its face and hands were bruised.

“Fearing its safety, my two colleagues and I then cordoned off the four main lanes to prevent any harm to the creature.”

Azizi also said that he did not have a pair of gloves at that moment, and was afraid that the monkey would be aggressive and scratch his hands if he picked it up with his bare hands.

“I was afraid that the monkey would be aggressive and scratch my hands as I did not have the proper protective gear with me.

“But luckily at that point, a motorcyclist stopped to see what happened and offered to carry the monkey to the other side of the road as he was wearing gloves.

“So I escorted the motorcyclist who was carrying the monkey until he had placed the monkey on the other side of the road where there were more trees.”

The 46-year-old also said that because the monkey was injured, it was unable to cross the road and was stuck on the road.

Asked as to whether the police traffic was used to these sightings when driving, he said that he has seen so many animals especially monkeys crossing the Silk Highway at odd hours.

“A lot of monkeys were displaced after their habitat was destroyed to pave way for a new housing development.

“But I hope that when drivers or motorcyclists see animals on the road, they will avoid honking as it can scare the animals or trigger an aggressive behaviour.”

Many applauded Azizi’s and complimented his heroic act for rescuing the animal which has already garnered over 4,000 likes at the time of writing on Facebook.

Others on the other hand chimed in with a humorous suggestion for an overhead bridge to be built so that all animals could use that to cross the highway.