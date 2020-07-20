Former AirAsia cabin crew’s hopes ‘Nasi Pramugari Pencen’ will help her support family

Former air stewardess Nurul Sharmiza Razali is creating waves on social media with her creatively named dish. — Photo via Facebook/ N9 Food Court

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Nurul Sharmiza Razali has always wanted to be involved in business.

To the 33-year-old, having a business is a means to provide a better life for her family.

The single mother of a three-year-old boy’s plunge into business happened a year ago when she decided to get into the food industry.

“I have loved cooking since I was young and I decided to use my hobby to earn a living,” she said.

Former air stewardess Nurul Sharmiza Razali used to bake before deciding to sell Nasi Pramugari Pencen. — Foto via Instagram/ flyingmizz_cakedesigner

Speaking to Malay Mail, Sharmiza first tried her hands on baking but was forced to give up after finding that she did not have the patience to bake.

She then decided to try cooking instead.

Beginning last week, Sharmiza has started operating a food stall at N9 Food Court in Kampung Sungai Ramal Dalam in Kajang.

Her signature dish called Nasi Pramugari Pencen has since been creating waves on social media.

Sharmiza said aside from Nasi Pramugari Pencen, which is actually lemongrass and butter rice with chicken, she also sells Nasi Daging Bakar and pulut mangga.

“It is all my own recipe that has received thumbs up from my friends,” she said of the dishes sold at her stall.

You might wonder why Sharmiza decided to name her product Nasi Pramugari Pencen.

She was a former air stewardess, with her last company being AirAsia before she decided to quit three years ago.

Nurul Sharmiza Razali was a former air stewardess, with her last company being AirAsia before she decided to quit three years ago. — Photo via Instagram/ flyingmizz_cakedesigner

She admitted that some of her friends criticised her choice of naming the dish Nasi Pramugari Pencen but she was adamant in maintaining it.

“I am proud of my former job and naming my product after my former job shows I still remember my roots,” said Sharmiza, who hails from Johor Baru.

“Besides, the catchy name also piques one’s interest and people have been sharing my banner on social media,” she added.

For a taste of Sharmiza’s Nasi Pramugari Pencen, her stall is open daily (except Thursdays) from 11am to 3pm and 6pm to 12am.