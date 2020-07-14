Covid-19: 7-Eleven Malaysia contributes face mask, hand sanitiser to frontline military personnel

7-Eleven Malaysia Executive Director Tan U-Ming (L) and Berjaya Corporation executive director Datuk Sri Azlan Meah Ahmed Meah (R) handover RM40,000 worth of hand sanitisers and mask to Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Muez Abd Aziz.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Convenience store chain 7-Eleven Malaysia has pledged its support to the Defence Ministry with a contribution of disposable face masks and hand sanitiser worth of RM40,000 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

7-Eleven Malaysia executive director Tan U-Ming said in a statement that the contribution was a token of appreciation and gratitude to the frontline military personnel who have been diligent in carrying out their duties throughout the pandemic.

“We are extremely grateful to these heroes who have dedicated their lives and worked tirelessly to keep our community protected and safe,” he added.

Present to receive the contribution was Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Muez Abd Aziz.

Also present at the handover ceremony was Berjaya Corporation executive director Datuk Sri Azlan Meah Ahmed Meah.

Prior to this, the convenience store chain had also contributed saliva sample collection kits to the Health Ministry along with essential supplies to the less-fortunate groups from the elderly homes, orphan children, visually impaired community and the underprivileged in rural areas totalling to over RM300,000.