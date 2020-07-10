Cosmetic tycoon Vida offers daughter RM2.1m Mercedes SUV if she loses weight, becomes fair-skinned

Cosmetics mogul Datuk Seri Vida offered her daughter Cik B a RM2.1 million Mercedes SUV if she manages to lose weight and becomes fair-skinned. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ cikb_havoc66 and k_cars

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 – Cosmetics tycoon Datuk Seri Vida has offered to buy a Mercedes SUV for her daughter, Cik B.

But on the conditions that Cik B loses weight and becomes fair-skinned.

The incident came to light after Cik B shared a screenshot of her conversation with Vida on her Twitter yesterday with the caption asking “How to lose weight?”

In the screenshot, Vida was seen sharing a photo of a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 which cost around US$511,000 (RM2.1 million) and asking Cik B if she was interested in it.

However, as the conversation went on, Vida then proceeds to give Cik B an ultimatum where she would buy the massive SUV for Cik B if only Cik B manages to lose weight and becomes fair-skinned.

Cik B then cheekily replied to her mother’s ultimatum with a sticker of Vida flipping the middle finger.

Cik B later clarified in her tweet that the sticker was taken from a video of her mother where she accidentally scratches her forehead using her middle finger.

Camna nak kuruskan badan? pic.twitter.com/muniMUKgcK — cikb havoc (@HavocCikb) July 9, 2020

This is not the first time Vida has taken to social media and publicly asked her daughter to lose weight or commented about her skin colour.

The tweet has garnered over 21,000 retweets and received over 31,000 likes since it was posted yesterday.

Twitter users were also seen replying to Cik B's tweet by sharing tips on how to lose weight.

“Try intermittent fasting (IF) Cik B and drink a lot of water. Stop eating after seven and slowly cut sugar intake, and don’t forget to do cardio exercises as well,” said user @chibimun666.

“Try get your heartbroken Cik B, it is the fastest way to lose weight, so far there’s a lot of positive feedback on this method,” User @ahmadfaiznordin jokingly commented.

Aside from that, other users were also amused by how Cik B replied to Vida and asked her to share the sticker with them.