Malaysian and Thai tourism agencies ride on Singapore deputy prime minister’s nomination day speech fumble

A fumble that helped promote tourism. — Photo via Facebook/ Tourism Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 -- A slip of the tongue by Singapore’s deputy prime minister has been taken advantage of by tourism agencies in the region to promote their products instead.

In the People’s Action Party (PAP) Heng Swee Keat’s nomination speech on June 30 he had said, “For our East Coast residents, we also have a plan for the East Coast. We have a East Coast, Singapore, we have a together and East Coast plan. We care at the East Coast.”

Heng will be contesting in the East Coast Group Representation Constituency during the republic’s general election on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Tourism Malaysia and Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Singapore branch office said they too had their ‘East Coast Plan’.

Tourism Malaysia wrote that there are five islands that should be visited post-Covid.

“We have stumbled in our delivery as of late but we too have come up with an East Coast Plan,” in reference to Heng’s speech.

Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Singapore branch office said the best stretches of beaches and islands of Thailand can be found in the East Coast.

“Tourist attractions in Chonburi, Pattaya, Chantaburi and Trat caters for all preferences from luxurious beachside resorts to simple guesthouses,” the agency wrote in the post on Facebook.

While the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Singapore branch office had received 373 reactions and shared 538 times, Tourism Malaysia’s post had received 2,400 reactions.

In the Tourism Malaysia Facebook page, Salinah Aliman wrote the people of East Coast Singapore are captivated by its East Coast plan.

“You have our vote - we will visit soon!”

In Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Singapore branch office Facebook page, Ashe Narayan noted the post was a potshot at Singapore while Hui Xin wrote the East Coast plan had gone regional.