Mydin's big boss gets hip on TikTok, entertains with funny videos

Datuk Ameer even gave the viral #WipeItDown challenge a try, which quickly made its rounds on social media. — Picture via TikTok/Mydin Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, June 26 — More Malaysians across all ages have gotten on TikTok since the start of the movement control order (MCO), using the short-form mobile video platform to entertain themselves.

Mydin Malaysia’s managing director Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin, not one to be left out, is himself now a social media star of sorts thanks to his comical performances on the supermart’s newly-created TikTok page.

Ameer, who is the son of Mydin founder Mydin Mohamed Ghulam Hussein, has captured the attention of social media users for his trendy dance moves and witty performances, where he made use of viral challenges like the #WipeItDown challenge to cheekily promote Mydin products.

Social media users were full of praise for Ameer and his team, with many calling him a “cool” and “sporting” boss, for his willingness to take part in the videos.

“I have no idea why, but I love looking at Uncle Mydin’s TikTok page,” wrote one user.

Pleased by the support he has received from social media users, Ameer told Malay Mail that he is now in love with making videos on the platform and hopes to continue entertaining social media users.

“I really enjoy creating these videos. I’m on TikTok every day now looking for the latest trends but I try to limit myself to 15 minutes maximum. It’s really fun because it enables Mydin and me to do something different and creative,” he said.

Ameer, 64, added the team at Mydin decided to hop on the TikTok bandwagon during the MCO to be closer to their audiences and make use of the platform’s marketing potential.

“When the Covid-19 pandemic first impacted our country, we came up with a strategy to reach our future audiences using mediums like this, which got hyped during the MCO,” said Ameer.

“Our goal was to find a way to amuse our audiences and make them remember our messages. So it was the most opportune time to go into a strategy like this because everyone was at home and would definitely be on their gadgets.”

Ameer added that businesses and corporations alike should embrace social media platforms like TikTok in order to remain competitive.

“For now, TikTok is one of the most popular platforms to tap on. But for any company to survive and be relevant, they will have to innovate our marketing strategies based on the current trends,” he said.

Mydin Malaysia’s official TikTok page currently has more than 18,000 followers with almost 92 thousand likes.