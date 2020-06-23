Ipoh ice-cream seller bursts into tears after children surprise him with new car (VIDEO)

The last time Haziq saw his dad cry was when he scored 10As for his SPM seven years ago. — Screengrabs from Twitter/haziqsapu

PETALING JAYA, June 23 — A father-of-seven in Ipoh couldn’t hold back his tears after his children surprised him with a new car recently.

Haziq Safwan Norzaman posted a Twitter video on June 20 that showed his father getting emotional after seeing the shiny Proton Persona waiting for him outside their family home.

The video has gotten over 150,600 views so far and has been retweeted more than 7,500 times.

Haziq told mStar that the last time he saw his dad shedding tears was when he scored 10As for his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exams seven years ago.

“When I came down from the school stage after receiving my SPM results, I saw how watery and red my dad’s eyes looked while he was on the phone with my late grandmother to share the good news with her,” he was quoted as saying.

The 24-year-old said he and his siblings teared up as well after seeing their father’s reaction to their gift, a surprise that they planned with their mother about a month ago.

Last aku tgok ayah aku nangis time dpt result spm, tpi kalini lain mcm terharu rasa.



Character ayah aku ni suka melawak, tiba2 bila nangis ni kitorg semua tak expect.



😁 pic.twitter.com/RYCErFtR9n — . (@haziqsapu) June 20, 2020

Haziq said it took some time for the plan to fall into place as he and his siblings had to sort out payment instalments and bank loans through his brother who lives in Kuantan.

Haziq then set off to Kuantan a few days ago to collect the car with two of his siblings in tow, telling his father a cover story about how they were travelling there to return a car that he had borrowed from his brother.

“He was confused at first and asked us how we were going to get back to Ipoh.

“We had to lie and say that we were going to keep borrowing my brother’s car but in reality, we were going to drive home with our dad’s new present.”

The University of Leeds graduate said he hoped that his father, who works as an ice-cream seller, would be able to get good use out of the car after his old one broke down last year.

The Proton Persona is also a gift to celebrate his parents’ 33rd marriage anniversary which took place in March this year.

“We went out together in the new car to have breakfast that day and we asked dad to get in the driver’s seat to celebrate.

“But he was still reeling with shock and emotion and he asked me to drive instead. He said he wanted to calm down first,” said Haziq.