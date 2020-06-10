ATM at Avenue K allegedly short-circuits after being sprayed with hand sanitiser

Droplets of a sanitising solution were seen covering the ATM in the photos. — Pictures from Twitter/KLCCElevators

PETALING JAYA, June 10 — Hand sanitisers are the new must-have essential when running errands in the age of Covid-19.

Unfortunately, some germaphobes can be overzealous in their use of the product, including spraying it on surfaces that are meant to be kept dry at all times.

Photos circulating on Twitter last night show an ATM at a Kuala Lumpur shopping mall that had allegedly short-circuited after being sprayed with hand sanitiser.

The ATM keypad is seen covered in droplets while the screen displays a red error message along with visible water stains.

Ada orang dah pi spray alcohol + water solution kat ATM machine.



Tak pasal pasal boleh short circuit.



Kalau takut covid, spray kat tangan selepas guna atm. Bukan spray kat screen dan keyboard. pic.twitter.com/axhozWrK9T — Citizen Lanyard Kayangan KLCC (@KLCCElevators) June 9, 2020

“Someone sprayed an alcohol and water solution on the ATM.

“If you’re afraid of Covid-19, apply (the sanitising solution) on your hands after using the ATM.

“Don’t spray it on the screen or keyboard,” said Twitter user @KLCCElevators.

@KLCCElevators told Malay Mail that the photos were taken at an ATM located at Avenue K shopping mall.

The tweet has gotten almost 1,000 retweets so far and many people were surprised that no one had gotten hurt from using the machine after it came into contact with the liquid solution.

Others said more awareness was needed when it came to using hand sanitisers without causing damage to certain surfaces.