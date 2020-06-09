Home improvement chain Mr DIY offers over 1,000 jobs at its stores nationwide and headquarters

Homegrown hardware shop Mr DIY has over 1,000 job vacancies at its 600 stores nationwide and also its headquarters in Selangor. — Photo courtesy of Mr DIY

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Malaysia’s home improvement chain of stores Mr DIY is offering over 1,000 jobs at its 600 stores nationwide and also its headquarters in Selangor.

The openings, valid for three months, are for all levels from supervisors to in-house promoters.

Candidates must be 18 years old and have at least a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia certificate.

In a statement, Mr DIY states, “There are also numerous openings at the senior and middle management, executive and officer and fresh graduate levels in various departments at the retailer’s headquarters.”

As an equal opportunity employer, the company encourages individuals with disabilities to apply.

“Mr DIY offers attractive benefits including medical coverage, staff discounts, annual increments and bonus, company trips, as well as opportunities for career growth and advancement.”

Mr DIY managing director Adrian Ong said the Covid-19 pandemic was an unprecedented situation where the nation was simultaneously battling health and economic issues.

“As a fast-growing retailer of essential and home improvement products, Mr DIY has been able to maintain and grow our workforce, to support our Malaysian economy.

“We are pleased to be in a position to attract jobseekers looking for an opportunity to build an exciting long-term career and to also welcome bright, enthusiastic and hardworking individuals to join our growing team at our headquarters or at our stores nationwide.”

For details on the job openings and where to submit your application, visit Mr DIY’s official website or visit its social media pages — on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.