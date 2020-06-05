Disney doodles — Meet the Malaysian architect ‘dressing’ everyone’s favourite animated characters in local attire (VIDEO)

Meet the Malaysian Tarzan as an Iban warrior doodled by architect Amir Sabri. — Photo via Instagram/ do.da.doodle

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Architect by day, and doodler whenever he can spare the time, Amir Sabri has become a favourite of many for his works featuring Disney characters wearing traditional attire like the baju kurung, cheongsam and saree.

Fast gaining popularity on social media especially TikTok the 28-year-old architect from Shah Alam known by his handle Do Da Doodle, told Coconuts KL that he started doodling 10 years ago.

Amir was inspired to localise the cartoon characters by another TikToker, Indonesian artist Aprilia Muktrina, or @heyapriliaa who threw an an online challenge after drawing Frozen’s Elsa in traditional Indonesian attire and posting the Elsa versi Jawa Tengah (Central Javanese version of Elsa) video on May 5.

The challenge uses the same soundtrack as the “Lathi Challenge”, currently taking over Indonesian TikTok, performed by Indonesian acts Weird Genius and Sara Fajira.

Aprilia also did other variations that include Disney’s Moana and Aladdin.

As Amir liked Moana, he drew the Polynesian princess wearing the kebaya for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Using the Procreate digital painting app to draw, Amir uploaded the video to TikTok on May 16, which has since been viewed over 35,000 times.

“I received positive response from my social media friends. They asked for more traditional attires with all the Disney princesses,” he said.

Since starting his TikTok channel in February, Amir’s highest viewed clip was his fifth video showing Princess Aurora aka Sleeping Beauty in a flowery pink baju kurung Kedah (Kedah traditional attire for women).

That video has recorded over half a million views and is still gaining traction.

Of the many Disney princess characters, Amir counts Rapunzel and Ariel as among his favorites.

“Although my all-time favorite Disney princess is Rapunzel, my personal favorite (drawing) is Ariel, the little mermaid!”

He drew the long-haired princess in Minangkabau attire and the mermaid in Nyonya kebaya.

Amir’s drawings are not only confined to the fairer sex.

He has included male characters such as Tarzan in traditional Dayak (Borneo native) attire, demigod Maui in traditional Malay attire, and Prince Eric in kain pelikat.

Amir also takes suggestions on what to draw.

One follower had asked him to draw the Evil Queen from Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs to look like Saloma, the famous Malaysian singer/actress from the 1950s.

Amir admits drawing the cartoon characters can be stressful at times.

“Random doodles don’t require me to think much. I just enjoy myself and draw everything that comes to mind.

“With Disney characters, I need to think first, about how to draw the attire, and how to deliver the best interpretation of the outfit.”