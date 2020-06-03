US protests: After apology, ex-Miss Universe Malaysia says she will continue speaking her mind, is at peace

Samantha Katie James came under heavy criticism after telling African Americans to ‘relax’ and that the challenges they faced were ‘inevitable.’ — Picture from Instagram/samanthakayt

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — After apologising for her comments on the protests in the United States, Samantha Katie James is back on Instagram saying that she will continue speaking her mind and that she is at peace.

The 2017 Miss Universe Malaysia winner said in her Instagram Stories this evening:

“At this point, I have nothing to lose anymore.

“What is image, if it can be taken away just like that.

“I’m grateful for this strength I carry to move forward in this, I’m proud of myself and my journey.”

The 25-year-old also said she was feeling peaceful.

“People think they are destroying me. I’m in such a peaceful state and no one can take [it] away from me.

“Take away my image, tear it up, break it apart, but you can’t take away my peace of mind. I will speak. I will continue to speak my mind.”

James came under fire after she posted on Instagram Stories on Monday that the reactions shown by protesters in the US over George Floyd’s killing was apparently proof that the “whites (have) won.”

Her comments on the Black Lives Matter movement has caused an uproar on social media in the past few days.

She also told African-Americans to “take it as a challenge” and claimed that they “chose to be born as coloured (people) in America.”

James also shared her views on the importance of compassion, strength and courage, which means everything to her.

“Compassion. That is the lesson.

“Nothing, but compassion reacting from the heart.

“The heart never lies, the heart is forgiving,” she added.

She then admitted that the lesson for her was compassion.

“The lesson never is about anything outside, it’s always to strengthen the quality inside.”

She added that working on inner traits beats everything, and it was more powerful than anything.

“Opinions are great, but they come from someone else’s journey and believes.

“Take an opinion into consideration, but always as your heart first if you feel is right.”

Some users criticised her over her vague remarks and pointed out that they have difficulties understanding her thoughts.

Others also poked fun at her initial “relax” and “chose to be born black” phrases by telling her “relax, you chose this”.

James has switched off the comment section for all her previous posts.