No time for Raya: Ustaz Ebit Lew helps relocate four struggling families in Johor during CMCO

Ebit and his team managed to relocate the families in under 24 hours. — Picture via Facebook/Ebit Lew

PETALING JAYA, May 29 — Ustaz Ebit Lew is back to reaching out to those in need just four days after Hari Raya.

The preacher and humanitarian said in a string of posts on his Facebook page that he was overjoyed and relieved after successfully managing to relocate four underprivileged families in Johor.

“We went all around the town looking for homes to rent for them. Thankfully we managed to find some in the end,” said Ebit in the post.

“My team even forgot to eat in between. We only had breakfast and our next meal was at 11 pm. But even though we’re tired from all the running around, it’s really satisfying to see them move in.”

Ebit, 36, also said in the post that he and his team were able to achieve the noble feat in under 24 hours, as they worked tirelessly to help the families settle into their new homes.

“We relocated four families in Johor simultaneously into four new homes. They lived in small huts for the past seven years,” he said.

After seeing the conditions in which these families lived in, Ebit felt that he had to do something about it. — Pictures via Facebook/Ebit Lew

“These families never dreamt that things like this would happen to them. They were filled with tears and said how grateful they are to have a home.

“God willing I will pay the rent and bills for them for as long as I can.”

Ebit added in an earlier post that he and his team found the struggling families living in “box rooms” in a rural area, and couldn’t bear to see them live in these conditions.

He said that each family, which consists of roughly four to seven people, lived in their own rooms and didn’t even have a toilet or bathroom for any of them to use.

“It’s just like a small room. There are sheets to divide the kitchen and toilet, but that’s about it. There is no toilet. They used to bathe in the kitchen,” said Ebit.

Thanks to his team’s efforts, with the support of local non-governmental organisations, Ebit managed to secure four new homes — two terrace houses and two flat apartments — for each family.

They even purchased some important household appliances for the families such as a new refrigerator, washing machine, rice cooker, mattress, bedsheets and pillowcases.

“Thank you to all the NGOs in Johor, all the locals who helped out. Thank you, everyone,” said Ebit.

Social media users were full of praise for Ebit and his team. — Facebook screengrab

Ebit’s post has since gone viral on Facebook, garnering over 110,000 likes and nearly 3,000 shares.

Many social media users were quick to commend him for continuing to provide aid for those in need and said that they hoped living in a comfortable new home would inspire these families to make the most of their “new lives”.



