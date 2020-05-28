Zoo Taiping and Night Safari offers virtual tour in preparation for opening after MCO lifted (VIDEO)

Zoo Taiping and Night Safari has embarked on a virtual tour programme to get visitors ready to visit the zoo when the MCO is lifted. — Bernama pic

TAIPING, May 28 — Zoo Taiping and Night Safari has embarked on a virtual tour programme to get visitors ready to return to the zoo when the movement control order (MCO) is lifted.

With the tagline “Online Now Onsite Later,” zoo director Dr Kevin Lazarus said the first video was released on May 23 featuring the orang utan.

“We hope to release at least two videos weekly until MCO is lifted,” he told Malay Mail.

Dr Kevin added that the series of videos would showcase animals from the zoo that are endangered species.

“We want to maintain the people's interest with the zoo,” he said.

Dr Kevin said since the enforcement of MCO on March 18, the zoo had suffered some RM400,000 losses monthly.

“Of the amount, food for the animals amount the most at RM170,000 monthly,” he added.

On the zoo's preparation to take in visitors once MCO is lifted, Dr Kevin said it would follow all guidelines set by the Health Ministry.

“We will limit the number of visitors to a maximum of 500 people per hour,” he said.

“We will also take down the visitors body temperature and their contact details,” he added, noting that visitors would also be required to wear face masks.

Dr Kevin also said there will be social distancing if the visitors are not from the same family.