Colonel Sanders dons songkok, face mask for KFC Malaysia’s Hari Raya CSR campaign in Kita Fight Covid-19

Colonel Sanders has masked up for the Hari Raya season in KFC’s new visuals. — Pictures courtesy of KFC Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, May 28 — Colonel Sanders wants you to be safe when enjoying your fried chicken this festive season.

KFC Malaysia has redesigned the image of its iconic founder to feature him in a ‘songkok’ and face mask, in conjunction with Hari Raya and its corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign Kita Fight Covid-19.

The campaign name is derived from the franchise’s acronym for Kentucky Fried Chicken and is meant to showcase KFC’s dedication to helping frontliners and the less fortunate who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Through the campaign, KFC also hopes to give customers peace of mind when dining in or ordering takeout at its stores.

“Throughout this unprecedented period, KFC has been proactive in doing our part in making sure that the health and safety of our employees and customers are taken care of.

“Some measures taken are enhancement of our already stringent food safety and hygiene standards such as increased cleaning and sanitisation frequency, the introduction of contactless delivery and contactless takeaway, ensuring at least one-metre distance for in-store interactions, and adhering to the government’s rules, regulations and standard operating procedures,” KFC said in a statement provided to Malay Mail.

The visual of Colonel Sanders in a songkok and face mask is being used on all related collaterals for the Kita Fight Covid-19 campaign including donation boxes, posters, and a personalised note for customers who place their orders online.

Kita Fight Covid-19 is part of KFC’s wider CSR initiative called Add Hope, which was launched in 2007 to drive action towards ending world hunger.

This year, Add Hope has focused on aiding those who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting movement control order (MCO) in Malaysia.

KFC has distributed over 22,000 meal packs to frontliners and the underprivileged since March 18, the day the MCO first kicked in. KFC has pledged to donate RM1 for every purchase of a KFC Mix Bucket. — Picture courtesy of KFC Malaysia

Since April 23, Kita Fight Covid-19 has raised funds for the Malaysian Red Crescent’s National Committee for Community Services and Health, Mercy Malaysia, and the Health Ministry’s Special Trust Account to purchase essential equipment for the fight against Covid-19.

The campaign will run until May 31 with a fundraising goal of RM250,000.

“Many Malaysians are facing extreme challenges since the outbreak. We recognise the plight of those who are affected by Covid-19 and we believe these feelings are shared widely by all Malaysians.

“Through Kita Fight Covid-19, we are calling the public to rally with us to be part of a change that can make a great impact during this time,” said KFC Malaysia head Tony Lika.

KFC will donate RM1 for every purchase of the new KFC Mix Bucket towards the Kita Fight Covid-19 fundraiser and will match the total donations gathered from donation boxes across their outlets one-for-one.

To find out more about the Kita Fight Covid-19 campaign, visit KFC’s Facebook or Instagram.