Facebook users in awe of Health D-G’s youthful looks in throwback photos from UKM days

Dr Noor Hisham shared an old picture of himself with mentor Professor Emeritus Dr Freda Andrea Meah (far left) as well as a more recent photo of him with Mercy Malaysia founder Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood (far right). — Pictures from Facebook

PETALING JAYA, May 19 — Malaysians on Facebook have been going ga-ga over Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah’s throwback photographs from his university days.

The endocrine surgeon, who has been leading Malaysia’s fight against Covid-19, shared some pictures of himself as a young medical student at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) in conjunction with his alma mater’s 50th anniversary yesterday.

He also paid tribute to his mentor Professor Emeritus Dr Freda Andrea Meah, who founded the country’s first breast endocrine unit in 1978 at UKM.

“As an alumnus of UKM for both my undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, I have met many extraordinary individuals that have inspired and guided me throughout the years.

“One of which is my beloved mentor, Professor Emeritus Dr Freda Andrea Meah.

“As the ‘mother’ to many surgeons, she was conferred Professor Emeritus in the year 2011.

“I am one of her many students, and I have known her since I was a medical student and for more than 37 years,” he wrote.

As an alumnus of UKM, for both my undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, I have met many extraordinary individuals that...

As an alumnus of UKM, for both my undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, I have met many extraordinary individuals that... Posted by Hisham Abdullah on Monday, May 18, 2020

Facebook users couldn’t help but point out Dr Noor Hisham’s youthful good looks in the photos, while others chimed in saying that they also had the privilege to be taught by Dr Meah during their student days.

“Handsome both in character and looks,” wrote one user.

“Wow, our Health D-G is really handsome,” said another.

“To Dr Meah, no words or gestures can replace her awesome contribution to us surgeons trained by her.

“To Dr Noor Hisham, we all salute your efforts to humanity,” said one surgeon in the comments.

Dr Noor Hisham, 57, obtained his medical degree and Masters in Surgery from UKM in 1988 and 1994 respectively.

He then served as a general surgeon in Hospital Terengganu from 1994 to 1997 before going on to complete his endocrinology fellowship training in Australia.

He was appointed Health deputy director-general in 2008 and assumed office as Health director-general in 2013.