Carlsberg Malaysia introduces 'Adopt-a-Keg' initiative to help local F&B outlets during Covid-19 pandemic

Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini has called on consumers to help out their local F&B outlets. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, May 19 — Carlsberg Malaysia is calling on loyal customers to help them aid local F&B outlets during the movement control order (MCO) period.

With everyone staying at home to curb the spread of Covid-19, refreshing kegs of Carlsberg beer have been left unattended at empty bars, leaving business owners in a tight spot.

In a bid to help these businesses reinvigorate sales and get back on their feet, Carlsberg Malaysia has introduced the Adopt-a-Keg initiative.

“Our customers are pivotal to the growth we’ve achieved over the years and we are proud to introduce initiatives aimed at kickstarting their recovery, especially for on-trade customers which have been the most badly affected at this time,” said Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini in a press release.

“Banking on the momentum of our beer sales via e-commerce and off-trade consumption during the MCO, Adopt-a-Keg aims to reward our consumers with free draught beer on us while supporting their local F&B outlets.

“Our customers have been innovative with their food and beer packages during the MCO, including bottling draught beer for delivery. In turn, we want to help them regain customer footfall and lost earnings through this initiative.”

This initiative rewards consumers when they purchase Carlsberg beer for home consumption with free draught beer they can redeem when the MCO is lifted and outlets welcome customers again.

A step-by-step guide to adopting your own virtual keg. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

Consumers can fill up their very own “virtual keg” on its website, by simply scanning the receipt and barcodes from their purchases of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner and Carlsberg Smooth Draught cans or bottles.

Danish Pilsner and Smooth Draught beers purchased from convenience stores, online retailers, supermarkets and hypermarkets are all accepted.

Once the virtual keg is full consumers will be gifted two beers on the house, courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia, redeemable via a QR code at participating F&B outlets of their choice when they reopen.

Carlsberg Malaysia will also be reimbursing all outlets offering these redemptions, as it aims to help cover operating expenses while increasing customer patronage.

Redemptions for the Adopt-a-Keg initiative are available from June 1 to August 31 or while stocks last and are limited to the first 10,000 consumers, with a total of 20,000 glasses of Carlsberg beer to be given away.

Carlsberg is doing their bit to help out businesses affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

However, if a virtual keg wasn’t enough to tickle your fancy, Carlsberg Malaysia is also offering a special promotion to adopt an actual full keg of beer at RM500 for 100 glasses of beer.

This offer will be available from June 1 and is limited to the first 1,000 customers, who can redeem their keg at participating outlets, and even offer them the chance to share their free beer from their virtual keg with other registered users.

The Adopt-a-Keg initiative comes two weeks after Carlsberg Malaysia, in support of the Malaysia Singapore Coffee Shop Proprietors General Association.

Carlsberg Malaysia launched an RM3.5 million subsidy to help coffee shop operators impacted by the MCO and Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

For more information on how to “Adopt-a-Keg”, click here.