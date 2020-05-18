Local bread manufacturer Massimo donates one million bread rolls to the needy during Covid-19 pandemic

The Italian Baker Sdn Bhd graciously donated the loaves to ease the burden of some during this difficult time. -- Picture courtesy of IE Asia Sdn Bhd

PETALING JAYA, May 18 — The people behind Massimo bread at The Italian Baker Sdn Bhd are showing their support for those in need during this difficult time.

In collaboration with Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia, the Malaysian bread manufacturer pledged to donate a total of one million rolls of its newly-released bread product, called the Massimo Primo Sandwich Roll, to aid the underprivileged.

Volunteers from Food Bank Malaysia distributed the rolls to the needy. -- Picture courtesy of IE Asia Sdn Bhd.

Earlier this month on May 8, representatives from Massimo delivered the rolls to Food Bank Malaysia, which assisted in the distribution to the communities in need, via its network of local charities and grassroots organisations.

The aim of this initiative is to provide much-needed relief to needy communities around the Klang Valley, such as low-income families, as they struggle to maintain their livelihoods in a time of economic uncertainty.

Facemasks at the ready, the volunteers went around Klang Valley to give out the rolls. —Picture courtesy of IE Asia Sdn Bhd.

Beneficiaries of this initiative include disabled children care centres, orphanages, disabled and elderly homes, refugees, soup kitchens, single mothers and more.

Among the beneficiaries include Chester Welfare Organisation Selangor, Ebenezer Care Centre, The Comforter’s Hope, Lighthouse Home, Rumah Hope, Rumah Kanak-Kanak Impian, and PPR communities scattered throughout Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur.

Food Bank Malaysia volunteers giving out the rolls to PPR communities. — Picture courtesy of IE Asia Sdn Bhd.

Each Massimo Primo Sandwich Roll, resembling a hot dog bun, is individually wrapped to preserve its freshness and uniquely soft texture, which is said to be perfect to fill with any type of ingredients and can be used in many different ways.