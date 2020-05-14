Subway Malaysia to donate up to 7,000 meals for Covid-19 frontliners, communities in need for every sandwich purchased

Your next Subway sandwich will have a positive impact on those affected by the pandemic. — Picture courtesy of Subway Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, May 14 — Subway Malaysia is providing a meal for those affected by Covid-19 with every sandwich purchased until May 23.

The popular sandwich chain has pledged to donate some 7,000 meals to frontliners, the homeless and the poor through its Discover and Pay Forward community-giving campaign for the month of Ramadan.

“We will donate up to 7,000 Subway meals to those in our community who have been severely affected by the current Covid-19 outbreak and to the frontliners who are fighting the spread of the virus in Malaysia,” Subway Malaysia country director Samad Shariff said.

“For every Subway sandwich purchased, we’ll provide a meal for those in need.

“Our aim is to donate thousands of meals in time to spread some festive cheer for Hari Raya.”

The campaign is Subway Malaysia’s latest initiative to support those impacted by the pandemic.

More than 1,000 meals have been provided to Sungai Buloh Hospital frontliners, the homeless, Universiti Tun Abdul Razak stranded students and underprivileged communities through non-profit organisation Yellow House KL since the movement control order came into effect on March 18.

The Discover and Pay Forward campaign was launched in conjunction with Subway Malaysia’s updated menu with new offerings such as Bulgogi Chicken with mozzarella cheese, Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Spicy Mayo sauce and Smoky Chicken with Hot Pepper sauce.

“In the spirit of Ramadan, our new campaign invites guests to rediscover what they love about Subway while helping us give back to our community in need, during this time of giving,” Samad said.

To curb the spread of Covid-19, Subway Malaysia said that additional health, safety and hygiene procedures have been put in place to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers

Find out more about Subway Malaysia’s Discover and Pay Forward campaign here.