7-Eleven’s annual donation drive back with 2,400 contribution boxes in stores nationwide

(From left) Lee, 7-Eleven Malaysia senior operations manager Azrulnizam Azhar and GM Operations Christopher Anthony at the launch of Semurni Kasih 2020. — Picture courtesy of 7-Eleven

PETALING JAYA, April 30 — Popular convenience store chain 7-Eleven launched its annual donation drive Semurni Kasih yesterday under the Community Care programme to help underprivileged communities.

The donation drive will run for six weeks until June 9, in conjunction with Ramadan month.

Customers wanting to give back to society can take part in the campaign by purchasing necessities such as food, beverages, groceries, household essentials, personal care and other supplies from 7-Eleven stores and place them into the dedicated contribution boxes.

These boxes will be available in more than 2,400 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

The contributions collected will be distributed to various charity homes and charitable causes across the nation, in line with the campaign’s “You Contribute, We Distribute” tagline.

Since the campaign’s inception in 2008, 7-Eleven Malaysia has distributed nearly RM19 million worth of provisions to more than 1,900 beneficiaries.

“We are ever grateful to our customers who have supported Semurni Kasih throughout the past 12 years and evermore so for this year, we would like to call upon everybody to contribute,” 7-Eleven Malaysia marketing general manager Ronan Lee said.

“No matter how small as every little bit counts to bring some respite to the less-fortunate nationwide who are doubly affected by the current pandemic situation as together, we are able to help the underprivileged even more.

“So, do drop by to contribute and at the same time enjoy great savings and sample imported Korean merchandise through our on-going Seoul-ful Ramadan campaign whilst enjoying the latest trending products such as the Walls x Tealive Boba Ice-Cream as well as not forgetting our ever-iconic Slurpee.”

Part of 7-Eleven Malaysia’s Community Care, Semurni Kasih was established as a non-profit arm for corporate responsibility and philanthropic initiatives to lend a hand to underprivileged groups and environmental conservation efforts.

Find out more about Semurni Kasih 2020 and its beneficiaries here.