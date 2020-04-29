Malaysia’s first online medical card: As low as RM37 a month, full coverage for Covid-19 hospitalisation

Did you know you can shop for a medical card online? – Pictures courtesy of AXA AFFIN Insurance

PETALING JAYA, April 29 — The convenience of online shopping has made buying necessities such as groceries, clothes, food, home appliances, gadgets and personal care a breeze in an unprecedented scenario with the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

And that now includes getting a medical card online.

That’s right, no need to make appointments, submit physical documents or long waiting periods.

All it takes is five minutes on your phone or computer in the safety and comfort of your home, making it the perfect solution if insurance protection has been weighing on your mind during the MCO.

Meet AXA eMedic, the first online medical card in Malaysia.

AXA eMedic has an annual limit of RM100,000 for each family member.

All it takes is a few clicks

With Individual and Family Plan options available, AXA eMedic costs as low as RM37 per month for an individual plan while a family plan for four starts from RM150 per month.

The AXA eMedic plan also provides full coverage for Covid-19 hospitalisation, a pertinent concern for many given the current global situation.

Coverage-wise, AXA’s online medical card comes with an annual limit of RM100,000 for hospitalisation bills for each person under the individual plan and for each family member under the family plan.

What this means is the coverage limit of RM100,000 is refreshed yearly regardless of the amount utilised the year before.

Perfect for individuals and families seeking affordable medical insurance, the AXA eMedic plan allows cashless admission* for its panel hospitals including Prince Court Medical Centre, Gleneagles, Pantai Hospitals, Columbia Asia Hospitals, KPJ Hospitals, Sunway Medical Centre and many more.

This affordable online medical insurance allows cashless admission for its panel hospitals.

No medical check-up required

On top of full Covid-19 coverage, the AXA eMedic product features include a 5 per cent discount for the family plan, an additional 5% discount for annual payment and one easy single monthly payment for the entire family.

The medical card covers illnesses and accidents and no medical checkup is required — those interested only need to apply and make payment online.

There’s also the option of adding on life insurance coverage with a sum assured of up to RM500,000.

The AXA eMedic covers illnesses and accidents as well as provides full coverage for Covid-19 hospitalisation.

Medical coverage at your fingertips

Just as how travel and car insurance can be purchased online, AXA eMedic exemplifies the natural progression of obtaining medical insurance online for greater convenience.

It’s no wonder thousands of customers have purchased the AXA eMedic online.

Like other insurers in Malaysia, AXA AFFIN Life Insurance is governed by Bank Negara and is one of the biggest insurance brands globally.

It was ranked the number one insurance brand globally in 2018 by Interbrand for the 10th consecutive year.

Malaysian babies and adults aged from 15 days old to 49 years old are eligible for the AXA eMedic medical card which provides medical coverage until age 80.

*Terms and conditions apply.

