Genting Group, Bentong Prison turn to making PPE for MCO frontliners in Pahang

Bentong Prison inmates sewing personal protective equipment for the frontliners in Pahang. — Picture courtesy of Genting Malaysia Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Genting Malaysia Berhad (GENM) together with inmates from Bentong Prison have sewed and contributed 3,500 personal protective equipment (PPE) to the medical frontliners in Bentong and Temerloh, Pahang.

The initiative was in a bid to safeguard the frontliners at hospitals and government clinics in Pahang, who are facing a shortage of ready-made PPE supply due to increased demand.

The PPE sets included gowns as well as head and boot covers.

In a joint collaboration, GENM purchased non-woven materials and worked closely with the Bentong Prison to cut and sew the PPE sets for the medical staff battling the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement, GENM said Bentong Prison coordinated and distributed some of the pre-cut materials to several local organisations to assist them in sewing the PPE.

The local organisations involved were Girl Guides Bentong, Bentong Community College, Bentong Community Development Department and Persatuan Suri dan Anggota Wanita Perkhidmatan Awam Malaysia Bentong.

A total of 3,500 sets of the PPE were given to Bentong district health office.

The health office will then distribute the PPE accordingly to Bentong Hospital, all government clinics in Bentong district, Hospital Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, Temerloh and PUI quarantine centres at the Housing and Local Government Training Institute, Bukit Tinggi and Aminuddin Baki Institute in Genting Highlands.

“Genting Malaysia Berhad’s thoughtful contribution will help protect our medical frontliners who are relentlessly fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Bentong district officer Datuk Mohd Zulkifli Hashim.

He also expressed his gratitude towards GENM for providing daily meals to the police personnel on duty during the first and second phases of the movement control order in Bentong.

The PPE sets were presented to Bentong District Health Officer Dr Cassidy Devarajooh by Mohd Zulkifli with Bentong Prison director Datuk Muhammad Zuki Bin Muhammad Zain.

GENM also presented hampers containing dry food items to Bentong Prison inmates in appreciation of their efforts in making the PPE sets.