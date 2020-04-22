Besides bubble tea, Singaporeans wait in line for haircuts as government announces tighter controls to curb Covid-19

Singaporeans queuing up in front of a salon in Geylang Road to get their haircuts. — Screenshot courtesy of Facebook/David Gan

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Singaporeans queued up in long lines to get haircuts after their Prime Minister, Lee Hsein Loong announced tighter controls to curb Covid-19.

Yesterday, the Singapore government announced temporary closures for a few more businesses that are not deemed as essential services beginning today.

Among the businesses that have to shut down are salons and barber shops which resulted in Singaporeans flocking to these premises to get their last trim before going into partial lockdown.

A video posted by Facebook user David Gan showed a crowd of people forming long lines outside a saloon at Geylang Road.

Singaporeans still adhering to social distancing while queuing up for their haircuts. — Screenshot courtesy of Facebook/ David Gan

The post has garnered over 1,000 likes and over 600 comments with most of them finding it amusing.

“Got one ‘Botak’ (bald) people also go cut hair,” one user jokingly commented.

Besides salons and barbershops, Singaporeans were also caught crowding bubble tea shops as they were among the businesses that would have to be temporarily shut down.

In the announcement, Singapore is extending their Circuit Breaker (Singapore’s equivalent of the Movement Control Order) to June 1.