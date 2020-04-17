FashionValet, Foodpanda launch Ramadan online bazaar for home cooks, food vendors to generate income

PETALING JAYA, April 17 — E-commerce fashion site FashionValet has launched an online bazaar platform connecting food and beverage (F&B) sellers with customers throughout the month of Ramadan.

FVBazaar offers home cooks, bakers and F&B operators an alternative way of generating income as they normally would at food bazaars during the fasting month.

And of course, to spread the joy of Ramadan.

“Sellers will be able to list their menu and contact details for customers to order directly from them whether it may be satay, ayam percik, kuih-muih Melayu or air tebu, the varieties can be endless,” the press statement read.

FVBazaar is FashionValet’s initiative to help food vendors earn an income with zero fees and commissions following the nationwide cancellation of food bazaars.

Yesterday, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced all forms of bazaars, including e-bazaars were not permitted during the fasting month.

The purchase of food via e-hailing, however, is allowed.

Instead of an e-bazaar, FVBazaar is modelled after a listing site and will use authorised e-hailing services to deliver the orders.

FashionValet public relations and senior marketing executive Marissa Zamani told Malay Mail FVBazaar “simply acts as a listing site to make it easier for people to see available sellers in their area.”

“We do not promote physical gatherings and all transactions and deliveries are made between seller and buyer via e-hailing service that is currently allowed,” she said.

Customers will be led to a microsite that will list all sellers nationwide which customers can select according to state.

“FashionValet is only acting as a bridge to give sellers more exposure and will not be involved in transactions or deliveries as customers will contact sellers directly,” the e-commerce company said.

As such, the popular shopping e-retailer won’t be earning a sen from the platform.

“I’ve been getting messages from F&B sellers who are not getting enough income and want support on my social media”, FashionValet co-founder and group creative director Vivy Yusof said.

“I may not be able to review hundreds of food sellers a day, hence why this idea came about so they can be helped in multiples at one go.”

To register, visit here.

Meanwhile, on-demand food delivery platform, Foodpanda, today announced a partnership with the Penang Halal International to launch a Ramadan e-Bazaar in the state.

Penang Halal International is a subsidiary of state-owned entity, Penang Development Corporation.

In a statement, the food delivery firm said the initiative is to ensure that Penangites will be able to enjoy the Ramadan favourites, while helping halal compliant businesses to reach their customers.

The e-bazaar, which is slated to go live early Ramadan, will allow customers to find participating merchants by selecting the dedicated swimlane on the platform to order from a variety of local vendors.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state, under the initiative of Penang Halal International, will continue to support the business community by teaming up with industry expert, Foodpanda, to support businesses that depend on the month of Ramadan.

“Penang consumers will be served with a special delivery platform despite challenges and the ongoing movement control order.

“In line with our ‘Next Normal Penang Strategy’, I also hope that through the platform, we will be able to encourage more of the Halal business community to use this window of opportunity to fully embrace the future of business in a technology-driven world,” he added

Earlier this week, the Penang government drew up three missions via its “Penang Next Normal Strategy” as preparation to face the new situation after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interested merchants who wish to be on board Foodpanda’s Ramadan eBazaar may sign up here.