Shah Alam petrol station offers free essentials to those in need during MCO, sparks community drive

Petron Setia Alam's community table for those in need during the MCO. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — A petrol station at Shah Alam is doing its part to help the community affected by the government imposed movement control order (MCO) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The establishment kicked off the drive to help with essentials on March 27, where it offered 500g of pre-packed rice for free, according to a post in its Facebook named Petron Setia Alam.

“While we have prepared a bit, we are not sure how this will work and if we can continue to be able to purchase rice. We will do our best but cannot promise that it will always be available,” read the post.

The contribution by the station was later increased to include a can of sardine fish aside the packet of rice.

In its latest post, the station has moved the contribution from the cashier’s counter to a table after the public came forward to donate more items.

Called the community table, it now offers flour, salt, sugar, milk powder, cheesy sticks aside from canned sardines and rice.

The station thanked generous individuals and its bread supplier Haruka, and asked for word to be spread that those in need can pick up one item per person daily.

The station also said it accepts non-perishables for those wanting to donate to the community table, while items in large quantities like rice and sugar, will be repackaged.