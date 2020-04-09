Policeman on MCO duty wins social media praise after he rescues puppy from monsoon drain (VIDEO)

The policeman went beyond his call of duty when he rescued a puppy that fell into a monsoon drain on Thursday. — Photo via Facebook/ Ezam Ramli

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 9 — A policeman who was on duty for the Covid-19 movement control order went beyond his call of duty and saved a puppy that fell into a monsoon drain.

In a video clip that was by Facebook user Ezam Ramli, the policeman was seen walking cautiously in the drain and trying to get a hold of the black-coloured dog.

While the policeman was trying his best to get nearer to the dog, the puppy was not letting its rescue operation go smoothly as it strayed further away from him.

Thankfully, the dog finally allowed itself to be rescued after a few pats on its head by the policeman.

The policeman later placed the puppy on the road where two other dogs, believed to be its parents, waited to be reunited with it while the policeman got himself out of the drain.

As soon as the policeman was on the road, the puppy could be seen following the man as if to thank him.

Even the two adult dogs were seen wagging their tails with the policeman.

Since uploading it earlier today, Ezam’s post has received over 18,000 reactions and been shared 16,000 times.

Social media users were all praise for the policeman’s actions in saving the puppy.

Zulhilmi Hilmi commented that the dogs were comfortable with the policeman.

“The tail wagging shows it is happy or maybe it wants to give thanks,” he wrote while Chung Nyuk Ken wrote that God will repay the policeman’s kindness.