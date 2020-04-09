‘Buns drier than a popcorn fart’: KFC hilariously critiques fried chicken made by Twitter users

KFC challenges its Twitter followers to try recreating the chain’s beloved fried chicken. — Pictures from Twitter/KFC_UKI and Twitter/abbafan2018

PETALING JAYA, April 9 — Budding chefs are getting schooled by KFC on Twitter after sharing their attempts at making fried chicken at home.

After closing all their UK and Ireland restaurants last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the fast-food chain took to social media to ask fried chicken lovers to share photos of their best “homemade KFC.”

The admin also warned that the feedback would be more “(Gordon Ramsay) than (Mary) Berry,” referring to the British chefs known for their caustic and affable personas respectively.

Reply below your best homemade KFC with #RateMyKFC and I’ll score it out of 10.



Disclaimer: I’m more Ramsey than Berry. — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) April 6, 2020

Twitter users began replying to the post with their best rendition of KFC’s finger-lickin-good favourites.

One woman’s take on a Zinger burger earned her a seven out of 10 rating that came with some savage criticism from KFC.

“Now the chicken here looks solid, good work. However, the buns look drier than a popcorn’s fart,” the admin wrote.

Meanwhile, a man’s attempt at plating his chicken in the style of a fine dining restaurant was immediately called out.

“You can make it look as posh as you want but this is definitely out of the frozen section of ASDA. Wonderful presentation though, 6/10.”

One Twitter user tried to troll the company by tweeting them a photo of what appears to be boiled chicken breast.

“You might as well just put your middle finger up at us, Dan. 1/10,” KFC replied.

One of the most impressive entries was from a baker who whipped up a cake that resembled a KFC bucket, landing her a spot on the chain’s “leaderboard."

