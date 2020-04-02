UOB Malaysia donates RM500,000 to Mercy Malaysia’s Covid-19 pandemic fund

UOB Malaysia’s donation to Mercy Malaysia will help protect the frontliners in the fight against Covid-19 outbreak. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 – United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Bhd (UOB Malaysia) has contributed RM500,000 to Mercy Malaysia’s Covid-19 Pandemic Fund to further aid the volunteer relief organisation in its fight against the outbreak.

UOB Malaysia’s contribution, which was channelled through the Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM), is part of an industry-wide relief effort under ABM to support Mercy Malaysia, which provides medical and humanitarian services.

The fund was set up to provide healthcare workers in the country with adequate critical medical equipment needed to take care of patients and to protect the healthcare frontliners.

UOB Malaysia chief executive officer Wong Kim Choong lauded the healthcare workers and said they are among the most vulnerable members of the community who are providing critical care to others and helping to contain the spread of the virus.

“Through our donation to Mercy Malaysia’s Covid-19 Pandemic Fund, UOB Malaysia aims to help meet the need for more critical medical equipment needed to care for the growing number of patients affected by the outbreak.

“Our contribution will also help provide essential supplies for the safety of medical professionals and those on the frontline as they protect and save lives in the collective fight against the virus.”

The bank’s contribution to ABM’s collective pool will help support the critical preparedness, readiness and response actions by the Health Ministry as well as the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre.

The fund will be used to provide critical medical equipment such as ventilators, powered air-purifying respirators and testing kits, as well as isolation space for patients’ treatment.

It will also enable hospitals to enlist the help of additional volunteers to care for patients and to assist in health screening, as well as to provide food and essential supplies to doctors, volunteers and patients.