92-year-old man helps colour wife’s hair with social distancing orders, warms hearts online

The couple from Israel melted hearts on Monday after the photo was uploaded by their granddaughter. — Picture via Facebook/Omer Shapira.

PETALING JAYA, April 1 — Everyone is staying at home to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

With many non-essential services closed, including hair salons and barber shops, one elderly man decided to dabble in hairstyling in his wife’s time of need.

The caring husband is a picture of focus as he colours his wife’s hair. — Picture via Facebook/American Salon

With the couple abiding to social distancing orders, the 92-year-old man meticulously dyes his wife’s hair, in what seems to be their kitchen — as she lounges in her wheelchair scrolling through her phone.

E! Online reported that a post with the heartwarming images of the husband’s caring display of affection, received more than 55,000 reactions as social media users found something to smile about during this difficult period.

“These are my grandparents 92 years old (may we be healthy),” read the post on Facebook.

“In every situation, my grandfather is worried that my grandmother will not feel well-groomed. You don’t see things like this every day.”

The post was originally uploaded by their granddaughter Yael Shapira Avraham onto her personal Facebook page on Monday but has since been made unavailable for public viewing since going viral.

Many social media users however have shared the post and images on multiple platforms.

Social media users loved how helpful the husband is despite his age. — Picture via Facebook

“This is so sweet! Now that’s true love. He’s being very careful and compassionate with her,” wrote one user.

“My grandpa used to roll my grandma’s hair for both set and perms too!” wrote another.

Some users shared some of their own personal stories of how they too have received personalised styling from their hubbies.

A user wrote: “I taught my husband how to highlight my hair, now he does it better than a salon.”