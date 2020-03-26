FGV distributes 13,000 bags of daily essentials to B40 group during MCO (VIDEO)

FGV Holdings Berhad staff is set to deliver bags of daily essentials to the needy community. — Picture courtesy of FGV Holdings Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) has taken proactive steps to help the underprivileged community with daily essentials as the country heads into an extended movement control order (MCO).

The Malaysian-based global agricultural company has pledged its support to distribute 13,000 bags of daily food essentials under its Food Relief Bag programme.

Each bag will contain basic food items such as rice, sugar, mountain salt, cooking oil, instant noodles, sweetened and evaporated creamer, and chilli sauce — all from various brands under the FGV Group.

The group chief executive officer Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said the contributions are meant for the B40 group, especially those affected by pay cuts and those dependent on daily wages.

“We understand the needs of the community especially for families in these trying times to ensure that food is always available.

“Being involved directly in the food supply chain industry, this contribution is very close to the heart and part of the FGV Group’s continuous effort to support the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.”

The first 3,000 of food bags were dispatched yesterday to selected non-governmental organisations, namely Pertubuhan Amal Ibnu Sina Malaysia (PAPISMA) Selangor Division, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Islam (Perkim) Kapar Division, Selangor and Teraju Ekonomi Asnaf (Teras).

The remaining bags will be distributed to several other locations under the coordination of the Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry.