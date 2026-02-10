GUA MUSANG, Feb 10 — No Chinese New Year celebration is complete without Fa Gao, a traditional dessert that bursts open like a blooming flower, bringing a cheerful splash of colour to the festive table.

Steamed to perfection, this classic Chinese cake has a soft, fluffy texture that delights both the eyes and the palate.

According to 57-year-old traditional Chinese cake maker Cheong Wan Choo, Fa Gao is a must-have for Chinese New Year, not only adding colour and joy to the table but also playing a key role in prayer ceremonies.

“Fa Gao is symbolic of prayers for blessings in daily life, including good health and a prosperous business,” she said when met by reporters in Kampung Baru recently.

Cheong said that although this pink-and-yellow cake is simple to make, careful attention to the cooking process is crucial, as it determines whether it turns out perfectly.

“The basic ingredients for this cake are rice, rice flour, and sugar. You need to mix them well before pouring the batter into the moulds for steaming.

“The steaming time has to be just right, not too short, not too long. That’s what gives the cake a nice puffed-up top that cracks beautifully,” she said.

Cheong Wan Choo says the traditional Fa Gao cake is an essential part of prayer ceremonies. — Bernama pic

Cheong said she usually makes over 1,000 Fa Gao for the New Year celebrations, starting production in stages about three days before the festival.

“If kept in the fridge, the cake can be steamed again and will even expand in size, but the taste stays the same,” she said.

Having made Fa Gao for 15 years, Cheong said that using a mixer has made the process much faster and easier than when she first started.

She also said that small Fa Gao are sold at RM1 per piece, while the larger ones are priced at RM5.50 each. — Bernama