Kayla Itsines shares her tips on Instagram on how to work up to a full push-up

NEW YORK, March 25 — If you’re trying to use your time under a lockdown or during self-isolation to get fit and achieve new goals, then Kayla Itsines has a challenge for you. The fitness star has posted on Instagram her tips for how we can all work up to doing a full push-up, on our toes, even if we’re currently struggling to push up from our knees.

In the post, entitled PUSH-UP PROGRESSION, Kayla says that when she recently told fans in a forum “ask me anything,” one of the most common questions was “how do I build up to being able to do a push-up on my toes?”

To answer, the fitness trainer has put together a series of short videos where she demonstrates five different movements to do, in the order posted, to help her followers reach their goal of doing a full push-up.

Kayla says “begin with the first exercise and when you start to feel strong and confident, move on to the next.” Fans should start with a wall push-up, before moving on to an incline push-up (on your knees to make it easier), then a push-up on your knees, before working your way up an incline push-up, on your toes, and finally, a full push-up. And if you’re locked down with no equipment don’t worry, all you need is a mat, a chair, and a small amount of space. — AFP-Relaxnews