Kayla Itsines shares her tips on Instagram on how to work up to a full push-up

NEW YORK, March 25 — If you’re trying to use your time under a lockdown or during self-isolation to get fit and achieve new goals, then Kayla Itsines has a challenge for you. The fitness star has posted on Instagram her tips for how we can all work up to doing a full push-up, on our toes, even if we’re currently struggling to push up from our knees.
In the post, entitled PUSH-UP PROGRESSION, Kayla says that when she recently told fans in a forum “ask me anything,” one of the most common questions was “how do I build up to being able to do a push-up on my toes?”
To answer, the fitness trainer has put together a series of short videos where she demonstrates five different movements to do, in the order posted, to help her followers reach their goal of doing a full push-up.
Kayla says “begin with the first exercise and when you start to feel strong and confident, move on to the next.” Fans should start with a wall push-up, before moving on to an incline push-up (on your knees to make it easier), then a push-up on your knees, before working your way up an incline push-up, on your toes, and finally, a full push-up. And if you’re locked down with no equipment don’t worry, all you need is a mat, a chair, and a small amount of space. — AFP-Relaxnews
PUSH-UP PROGRESSION I recently completed an "ask me anything" session in the @SWEAT forum which was SUCH a great experience. I love answering your questions, hearing your stories and learning even more about how I can help you ladies at every stage of your journey. One of the most common questions I received was "how do I build up to being able to do a push-up on my toes?". Well...this is it!! 😄 Begin with the first exercise and when you start to feel strong and confident, move on to the next. ✅Wall Push-Up ✅Incline Push-Up (knees) ✅Push-Up (knees) ✅Incline Push-Up (toes) ✅Push-Up What other exercise progressions would you like to see?