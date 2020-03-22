7-Eleven and NGOHub hand out aid to homes for the elderly amidst Covid-19 pandemic AND MCO

Lee (right) handing over some donated items to Pertubuhan Kebajikan Pusat Jagaan Sri Mesra founder Faezah Ali. — Picture courtesy of 7-Eleven Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, March 22 — Vulnerable groups have been most affected by the movement control order (MCO), especially charitable organisations housing the elderly with the group being most at risk and lacking the necessary means to access essential supplies due to shortages.

To lend a hand to lighten their load, 7-Eleven Malaysia in collaboration with its start-up, NGOHub provided assistance to a group of independent shelters impacted by the on-going pandemic nationwide and the restriction in movement.

7-Eleven Malaysia arranged for the distribution of hand sanitisers, multivitamin supplements, antibacterial household cleaning products as well as provided guidance pamphlets on hygiene and staying healthy during these challenging times to charitable homes.

Among recipients were Pusat Jagaan Sri Mesra, Aiyide Old Folks Home, Tong Sim Senior Citizens Care, Persatuan Kebajikan Rumah Victory and Pusat Jagaan Warga Emas Husna Arrashid among others.

7-Eleven Malaysia marketing general manager Ronan Lee said they were doing their part to bring relief and aid during these trying times to the disadvantaged communities that are most at risk.

“We hope that the situation will improve for the better soon.

“Necessary precautions were taken at the supply handovers with minimal personnel from both the recipients and our side as well as minimal interaction with the supplies dropped off at the front gate of the respective homes.”