Health expert warns of higher death rate among people with diabetes, hypertension if Covid-19 cases rise

Consultant public health physician Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha warns of higher morbidity and mortality among people with underlying conditions if Covid-19 cases continue to rise. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — With Malaysia pushing through Day Three of the movement control order, there is a fear over those who are vulnerable if the coronavirus (Covid-19) situation is not brought under control.

Consultant public health physician Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha has warned that this is because of the huge number of people with diabetes and hypertension in the country, whose medical condition puts them in the high risk category.

In addition to that, a majority of them are found to be non-compliant with their medications.

According to the Health Ministry’s (MOH) national survey on the use of medicines by Malaysian consumers, it was found that 73.1 per cent of Malaysian patients were declared as non-compliant where they admitted they had at times forgotten to take their prescribed medication.

Dr Feisul, who is also MOH disease control division (non-communicable disease section) deputy director said those who had NCDs like diabetes, hypertension and to a certain extent heart disease were more vulnerable to a more severe Covid-19 infection and its related complications.

“Eventually, we can expect higher morbidity and mortality rate among NCD patients if the numbers continue to rise,” he told Malay Mail.

Based on latest statistics, some 3.6 million Malaysians live with diabetes while about 6.1 million have hypertension — out of which, the majority are reportedly not under control.

Dr Feisul also advised Malaysians with chronic conditions to not ration their medications and adhere to their prescriptions to ensure good disease control in these crucial times.

He also assured that Malaysia has enough medication supply in the country for people with chronic conditions.

To clear the air about the mysterious virus, Dr Feisul said almost anyone can be infected with Covid-19.

“For most people who become infected may only experience a mild illness, however, in up to 15 per cent of cases, it can be severe,” he added.

Referring to the current data, he said it is evident that older adults and people living with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases are more likely to experience severe symptoms and complications.

“For example, when people with diabetes catch a viral infection, it can be more difficult to treat due to fluctuations in blood glucose levels and in some, presence of diabetes-related complications.

“This could be because the immune system is compromised, particularly if the sugar level is not well controlled,” he explained.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded its fifth consecutive day of a three-digit surge in Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s total tally to 900.

The country also recorded its first two fatalities on March 17, of which one had underlying health conditions.