'On-nomi': The Japanese trend of ‘online drinking’ with friends while self-quarantining

A group of Japanese women in their 40s coined a new term called ‘On-nomi’ to socialise and have a drink with their friends on video conferencing apps. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Many countries, including Malaysia, have shuttered public places with strict rules to limit people movements with the Covid-19 pandemic.

While most people have decided to temporarily halt their social activities, some in Japan are taking advantage of technology to still hang out and have a drink with their friends and loved ones while practising social distancing.

The trend, which has been described as On-nomi or “online drinking” has recently taken off among those self-isolating across Japan.

According to a report by Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun, the term was coined by a group of over 10 women in their 40s after they began gathering on the teleconferencing app Zoom to have a few beers and chat about being stuck indoors due to the virus outbreak.

The pandemic has birthed a new Japanese word: オン飲み (on-nomi; online drinking) https://t.co/vkP4KQqVwr pic.twitter.com/DsJ2r2PA0U — Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_suputama) March 12, 2020

Ever since a few snaps of the new trend began making rounds on social media platforms, people from all over the world have joined in the fun to have a drink with their friends using video conferencing apps such as Skype, FaceTime or Zoom without risking infection.

In some photos and videos, people are seen holding a glass of beer or wine up the camera to toast and kick back in these worrying times.

for those suffering from the effects of corona isolation, i highly recommend adopting the new japanese practice #OnNomi https://t.co/SLNy5famXk https://t.co/KhS7NgEY6E pic.twitter.com/0SscREC9GL — Ann Clemens (@annmclemens) March 15, 2020



