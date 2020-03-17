Malay couple married in ‘drive-thru’ ceremony amid Covid-19 outbreak

Bride Farreed Sahar and husband exchanging hand signals with guests in the car. — Picture via Facebook/DinasBridal

PETALING JAYA, March 17 — While most lovebirds have had to postpone their wedding due to the Covid-19 outbreak, one couple however decided to tie the knot in a creatively-inspired “drive-thru” ceremony.

The event, which has amused social media users, was shared by the couple’s wedding planner, Dinas Bridal, who had shared shots of the couple who were in all-smiles and had placed their hands on their chest as signs of greetings to guests who were in their cars.

To ensure the safety of everyone, the bridal party as well as guests, “hand signals are used as greetings, a donation box placed near the married couple, and food packets delivered to guests in their cars by the couple,” read the post.

The post also advised, “Reduce contact in open places because we (Dinas Bridal) care,” earning praise from many.

Many drew inspiration from the post, which has over 8,000 Shares and more than 3,000 Likes so far, not just from a safety aspect given the current situation, but also for being cost effective.

“Wow, I can save my budget from this type of wedding,” commented Anis Munirah, as she said the idea, “Can save money from this wedding as one does not need to rent for tables and chairs.”

Others, on the other hand, commented that such a wedding would always be remembered because of its authenticity with Facebook user, Hidayah Zulkakha saying, “A stylish wedding like this will always be remembered.”