Indian couple’s Malay-themed wedding also sets record for ‘longest ribbon attached to gown’

Remaathi Palani and Thanaseelan Lechumanan decked out in kebaya songket and baju Melayu for their big day. — Picture via Facebook/PenangKini

PETALING JAYA, March 4 — Instead of tying the knot in a typical Indian wedding ceremony, Indian couple, Remaathi Palani and Thanaseelan Lechumanan decided to change things up by opting for a Malay-themed wedding.

Preparations were made to ensure the authenticity of the theme, from the kebaya songket wedding dress, choice of dishes served to the songs that would be played during the occasion, Remaathi told MStar.

“We have planned this wedding for a year, and we wanted it to be an unforgettable experience,” she said, adding even her husband was excited about the wedding ceremony.

Remaathi who hails from Penang, grew up in a Malay community, and most of her friends in school and the workplace are all Malays too.

Aside from their uniquely-themed wedding ceremony, however, Remathi also set a record for the longest ribbon attached to her gown that measured 407.7 metres.

The bride shared that she had told the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) a year ago about her long wedding dress idea, which was greeted well by the organisation.

“A representative from MBR handed me the certificate of recognition on my wedding day.”

Penang Kini also shared the couple’s wedding photos on Facebook captioned, “What a great couple to have had a Malay-themed style ceremony, Malay dishes and be decked out in the songket attire.”

The page also wished the newlyweds, “Congratulations for receiving the Malaysia Book of Records certificate.”

The post has received over 6000 shares, and over 200 shares with many congratulating the duo, and others expressing the importance of living in a multi-diverse country.

Putera Astana wrote, “This is how we should be living in a multicultural society, and not be putting each other down. It is also not wrong for a Malay couple to be dressed in an Indian attire too.”

Another Facebook user, Mohd Jep commented, “I am proud to be a Malaysian. We should always live in harmony with each other.”