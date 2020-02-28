Does facial, body, pubic hair affect one’s sexual desire? Malaysian expert weighs in

Studies suggest most women are attracted to men's facial hair, while most men tend to stay away from women with 'au naturel' pubic hair. — Pexels.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — To shave or not to shave?

That’s the million-dollar question most men and women have in their mind when it comes to dealing with their facial, body and pubic hair.

Although it’s entirely your call whether or not you want to rock a full-on bush or give yourself a clean Brazilian, Malay Mail asked consultant urologist Professor Dr George Lee Eng Geap to tell us how most men and women like their partner — bare or bushy.

Dr Lee asserted that it’s a well-recognised fact that facial hair has a significant impact on how women perceive attractiveness in men.

Citing the Evolutionary Biology Journal from The University of Queensland, Dr Lee said more than 8,000 women participants who were shown images of men, with clean-shaven faces to heavy beard, most women reckoned the men with sporty heavy stubble were sexiest, followed by short stubble.

“Men with a full beard or completely clean-shaven were perceived to be least sexy.

“Men with light stubble were also rated to be attracted for short-term fling, but women would choose men with heavy stubble and full beard to have a long-term relationship,” he added.

Dr Lee also pointed out that the study found men with beard are often associated with being more mature, masculine, industrious and self-confident.

Although facial hair has generated various degrees of sexual attractiveness, Dr Lee said bodily hair such as chest and legs play a completely different role.

“The study published in the Journal of Body Image by Lafayette College explored both men and women rate hairless bodies are more sexually attractive,” he said.

According to him, it was found that 74 per cent of men and 81 per cent of women chose a completely hairless body to be attractive.

“The same study also highlighted men assume themselves to be hairier than ideal and dissatisfied with their self-image.

“This results in men engaging in some form of body hair removal, with pubic hair being the most common at 75 per cent, followed by chest the second at 60 per cent” he said.

Dr Lee also said it is estimated that 50 per cent of men would shave the back and abdominal hair as part of their grooming routine.

“Most men listed cleanliness, sex appeal, masculinity and better sexual experience as their reasons for shaving.”

Dr Lee also admitted that although the culture of shaving pubic hair may be considered hygienic in many society and teachings, keeping a “stylish pubes” has become a trend among women.

“In the modern era, the clean shaven or stylish pubic hair is regarded as erotic and aesthetic, as the sex partner associates the hairless crotch to youth and sensual.

“The various styling of pubic hair includes landing strip or bikini wax, which forms a triangle that pubic hair cannot be seen with swimwear,” he said.

Referring to an online survey that involved 3,372 women between 18 and 65 in the US, Dr Lee said 84 per cent of the participants had admitted to grooming the pubic hair in some way.

“Twenty-one per cent revealed the reasons for grooming is due to their partner’s preference,” he added.

However, Dr Lee revealed that 30 per cent of men had admitted that “au naturel” pubic hair is repulsive and would make them consider not dating the person.

“Many reckon trimmed and clean pubic area is hygienic and healthy.

“But, others also considered a mildly-styled pubes is more adventurous and mischievous.”