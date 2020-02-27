Why is Vietnamese dog an online sensation? Of course, for looking like a cat!

Dui, an overnight internet celebrity. — Photo via Instagram/gaumeobacmy

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — A dog in Vietnam has taken the internet by storm. For looking like a cat.

Chalking up over 70,000 likes in just a week after his owner set up a page for him on social media, the dog named Dúi has been referred by Reddit users as the ‘derpiest fuzzball’ with many trying to guess what breed it is.

While some speculated that Dui may be a cross between a corgi and a Vietnamese breed called Hmong, others joked that he may be a Corgi mixed with a British shorthair cat.

Speaking to UK daily Metro from Hanoi, Dui's owner Tuan, however, said the two-and-a-half-month-old dog is actually a mix of a dog breed native to Vietnam with a short-legged dog called Dingo.

“But I think he might have a gene mutation too. I bought him in a mountain province in Vietnam,” Tuan was reported as saying.

Although the name Dui, translated to English means bamboo rat, Tuan said Dui was a happy and sweet pup.

“He loves to play with other dogs, even big dogs and so sweet with humans,” he said.