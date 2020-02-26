62-year-old ex-US marine sets world record by holding plank for over eight hours (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 ― A 62-year-old former US marine broke the world planking record with an incredible time of eight hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds, adding an extra 14 minutes on to the previous record.
George Hood, who hails from Illinois, reclaimed his own Guinness World Record for the longest time spent holding a plank on February 15.
The veteran initially held the title in 2011 but lost it in 2016 to Mao Weidong, a police officer from China, who broke the record with a time of eight hours and one minute.
According to Guinness World Records websites, Hood had to stick to a stringent training routine for several months to prepare himself for the epic challenge.
I have officially retired the pose as I know it and will move onto other endeavors.
On average, Hood trained for seven hours every day for 18 months prior to his record-breaking day.
It is estimated that he did 674,000 sit-ups, 270,000 push-ups and one practice plant that lasted 10 hours and 10 minutes.
According to Hood, he completed around 2,100 hours of planking in preparation.
On Saturday, Jan 18, 2020, I executed Long Plank (LP) #6 at 515 Fitness Incorporated, a Mental Health Counseling Facility in Plainfield, IL. I finished with a time of 8:05:15 which was the 6th time I've surpassed the current GWR of 8:01:00 since it was set in June 2016. This was the last "long plank" of 6 in a training cycle that has now prepared me for my last official attempt to reclaim the GWR for "the "longest male plank", on February 15, 2020 at the 515 facility. In addition to once again surpassing the current GWR, the effort showed an AHR/MHR of 101 and 120bpm respectively with 2,896 calories, of which 31% were "Fat Cals", expended. For the first time LP#6 revealed a slightly sustained higher heart rate for approximately 2 hours, 57 minutes over the course of the effort, which reflects a slightly more "aerobic" effort. With this training cycle behind me, I begin a very generous taper period to heal physically and emotionally from nearly 10 weeks with 6 long planks of 5:15:00, 6:20:00, 7:31:00, 7:15:00, 5:20:20 and 8:05:15
Twelve hours before starting his marathon, Hood had a protein and carbs-packed meal comprising spinach, salmon and potatoes.
Four hours before the event, he had a cup of coffee, a hardboiled egg, one hot cup of porridge and two large glasses of electrolytes to boost his energy.
Throughout the attempt Hood spoke to individuals and groups, and also heard presentations from guests with autism and adult learning difficulties.
He then finished the event by doing 75 push-ups before announcing his retirement from plank record attempts.