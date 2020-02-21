Dr M’s granddaughter Ally Mukhriz gets married, shares cute photo eating instant noodles in wedding outfit

Ally and Ezran Daud Cheah were married last night in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture via Instagram/Ally Mukhriz

PETALING JAYA, Feb 21 ― The granddaughter of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Ally Mukhriz married fiancé Ezran Daud Cheah at an akad nikah ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Ally, who is the eldest child of Kedah Mentri Besar and Dr Mahathir’s third son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and his wife Tok Puan Norzieta Zakaria, posted two behind-the-scenes snapshots of the happy couple on their big day.

The first shows Ally, whose real name is Meera Alyanna Mukhriz, lounging on a pelamin couch with her husband while the second image captures the couple slurping instant noodles while decked out in their wedding fineries.

“Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Cheah,” captioned the bride.

Also sharing the joyous occasion on Instagram was Ally’s father Mukhriz who uploaded a family photo which included the Prime Minister and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali.

“Alhamdulillah, completed the nikah ceremony of @ally.mukhriz and @ezrandc.

“May you be happy and stay together until jannatul firdaus (paradise),” the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president wrote.

The ethereal-themed wedding ceremony which was held in the city centre was attended by the eldest daughter of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, singer Datuk Sheila Majid and her daughter Kayda Aziz.

According to an interview published by high society magazine Prestige Malaysia last June, Ezran and Ally met as Year 8 students at Garden International School.

They began dating when they were both attending university in the UK and were engaged last April after four years of courtship.

A quick search on LinkedIn shows that Ezran was a former intern at Maybank Investment Bank Berhad while Ally has had internship stints at M&C Saatchi London and Malaysia.