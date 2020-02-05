Labuan’s Tanjung Batu geological site over 15 million years old with tourism potential, say officials

The beautiful panorama scenery at Tanjung Layang-layangan Labuan November 20, 2019. At least eight geologic sites with high heritage value have been found in Labuan, which potentially qualifies it to be declared as a national geopark. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, Feb 5 — The Tanjung Batu geological site, one of six in Labuan with potential for tourism development, is estimated to be more than 15 million years old, according to findings by authorities.

This was revealed by officials of the Department of Mineral and Geoscience Malaysia and Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources during a visit to the site yesterday.

The Tanjung Batu geological site is dominated by sandstone lithology, which is characterised by very light grey sandstone at the base overlain by intercalation of very thin siltstone or claystone, with the interbedding of sandstone and claystone of Belait formation.

Sedimentary structures and features include tafoni, hummocky and trough cross stratification, and sea caves.

Labuan Corporation chief executive officer Dr Fary Akmal Osman told Bernama today that the officials’ visit showed the government’s commitment in efforts to preserve geological sites in the country.

“We are glad to note that Labuan has geological sites that could be utilised for research and educational activities, and geotourism development,” she said.

At least seven geological sites with high heritage value have been found here, which qualifies Labuan to be declared a national geopark.

Of the number, six have been through some systematic steps including identification, characterisation, classification, assessment and evaluation.

Fary said various relevant government agencies including researchers from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) would assist Labuan Corporation to develop the sites.

The discovery of the seven sites was revealed by the National Geopark Steering Committee to the local authority, Labuan Corporation, last year.

The sites are in Tanjung Batu, Chimney Walking Trail Museum, Lubok Temiang Disused Coal Mining Site, Ganggarak Gas Oil Hills, Tanjung Layang-Layangan, the mud volcano in Kampung Layang-Layangan and the Tanjung Punei Crocker Formation of Sand Rock in Tanjung Kiamsam.

The seven sites were evaluated in May 2019 by the committee, led by Professor Datuk Dr Ibrahim Komoo.

Fary said some of the geological sites are situated on private land and negotiations are needed for further preservation.

“Labuan Corporation will conduct seminars and training for tourism industry players on the geological tourism sites,” she said. — Bernama